The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) says that Dr David Mabunda is still the CEO of Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife.

Noting reports suggesting that the board of Ezemvelo and Mabunda had reached an agreement for him to step down from his position‚ the department said on Wednesday that it wished to “state categorically that EDTEA MEC Sihle Zikalala‚ as the representative of the shareholder‚ has not endorsed the agreement to release the CEO”.

“The MEC has‚ in fact‚ received the submission where the CEO and the board are proposing the CEO’s departure from the entity. The MEC is still applying his mind on the submission and he is engaging with all the parties involved‚ the department said in a statement.

Commenting on the submission he has received from the Board and the CEO‚ Zikalala said: “Foremost in our minds is to ensure that Ezemvelo’s capacity to deliver on its mandate is maintained and‚ as such‚ whatever decision we reach on this matter will be informed by what will be in the best interests of Ezemvelo. In the meantime‚ Dr Mabunda remains the CEO of the entity and we would like to assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife stakeholders that the entity is stable and is currently seized with executing its mandate.”