Whether it’s eating out less‚ homemade pet food‚ cancelling gym memberships or avoiding parking tickets‚ South Africans are cutting costs to survive the economic recession.

In a Facebook post where friends were sharing their budget readjustment hacks since SA's ratings downgrade‚ Enver Essop said he had stopped buying expensive cat food: “she eats what we eat”.

Barbara Friedman said she had to stop her satellite TV subscription‚ among other luxuries.

“No DStv‚ no hair highlights‚ no take away coffee‚ no new clothes‚ only vegan food‚ no spontaneous purchases‚ cut down insurance to minimum‚ no more gym membership‚ no new books‚ and the list goes on and on and on - don't really drink much booze anyway...but still buy decent coffee for home and the dogs are still on doggobone‚” she commented.