Enter and stand a chance to win a new Toyota Fortuner!

Each finalist will win a Garmin Virb X Action Camera valued at R6,499.

One finalist will then be selected to participate in the Fortuner 4x4 Challenge, taking place from October 27 to 29 2017, where he/she will stand a chance to win prizes including a new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 Manual transmission, valued at R454,000.

How to enter

SMS the keyword FIT followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1-10 (1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 45883. SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.

Terms & conditions

The promotion starts at 6am on August 1 2017 and ends at 10pm on September 30 2017. No late entries will be accepted. Three semifinalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Tiso Blackstar.

Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash

All flights, accommodation and transport will be provided by Toyota SA Motors (Pty) Ltd.

Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the abovementioned prize. The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle. The prize does not include any extras such as fuel and additional accessories.

The competition is open to all South Africans and permanent residents of South Africa aged 18 years and older, except employees of Tiso Blackstar (Pty) Ltd and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.

By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.

This article was paid for by Toyota.