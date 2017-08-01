Go solar: the best way to save under the sun

In the Western Cape, we need to grow the economy and create jobs. We need energy for that, so the Western Cape government has launched an initiative to encourage people and businesses to save and generate electricity. Called the Energy Security Game Changer, its aim is to create a cleaner environment and slow down climate change, and to save you money at the same time.

If households and businesses invest in green technologies such as solar water heaters and solar photovoltaic panels and reduce their electricity use, then together we can meet the energy challenges of tomorrow.

In our homes, we use most of our electricity for water heating (30%), interior heating (21%), cooking (21%) and lighting (10%), so these are the areas you should target first.

If you want to save money on your electricity bill, an alternative energy source for water heating is a great investment! By installing a solar water heater or a heat pump, you can save more than 25% on your electricity bill.

A solar water heater uses the radiation from the sun to generate heat, while a heat pump uses a relatively small amount of electricity to extract a lot of energy from the surrounding air.

Find out more about the differences between the two, and see which is most suitable for your requirements.

By installing a solar water heater, a typical household of four will save a third of their electricity bill, and the savings will pay back the cost of the solar water heater in four years.*

If you are interested in going solar, the City of Cape Town has an accredited service provider programme that makes installing a solar water heater hassle-free. The programme makes it quick and easy to find a reliable service provider to give expert advice and install SABS-approved quality systems.

Find out more about solar water heaters and other steps you can take to reduce your electricity bill.

By working together, everybody wins. You save money and the Western Cape has energy to grow and prosper.

* As every household is different, the savings and payback period will vary. This will depend on the model, size and positioning of the system as well as how much hot water the home uses.

This article was paid for by the Western Cape government.