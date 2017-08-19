A police officer was among five men arrested this past week in two separate incidents by the Rhino 08 Poaching.

Several incriminating items were also recovered‚ police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Saturday.

He said that last Saturday‚ the team had been alerted about suspected poachers trying to exit the east gate of a game farm in Limpopo.

“When they arrived at the said gate they found Captain Chris Du Plessis trying to escort three men‚ Martinus Jacobus Boschoff (32)‚ Magiel Frederick Klopper (61) and Joseph Mkhokha (42)‚ who had allegedly poached a giraffe.

“The team questioned the captain and on searching his vehicle they found one unlicensed revolver‚ 1 x 270 rifle barrel‚ one wooden rifle butt‚ approximately 70 rifle rounds and a 303 cartridge‚” Naidoo said.