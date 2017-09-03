Foreign and 'futureless', Saudi-born women struggle to find work

Hafsa had hoped to land a much-needed job distributing meals for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. One question stood in her way: "Are you, your husband, or any of your relatives Saudi?"

Born in Saudi Arabia to Somali parents, Hafsa had applied for temporary work during the holiday, which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in June.

The job did not have any educational requirements, and the 30-year-old -- who has neither a university degree nor Saudi citizenship -- was hopeful.

She knocked at the door of an office overseeing logistics for Eid al-Fitr. An eye appeared through a peephole. A voice asked her if she or anyone in her immediate family was a citizen of Saudi Arabia.

The door, she said, did not open.

'We are different'

"Over the past three years, it has become harder and harder to find a job," said Hafsa, who along with other women interviewed for this story asked AFP not to use her real name.

When her immigrant parents first arrived to Saudi Arabia, "they accepted that the system was the system and we had to follow it," she said.

"They had no ambitions. They did not question if they had rights. We are different."

The ultra-conservative kingdom is home to more than nine million foreigners who constitute a third of the country's population of 31 million, a relatively low percentage compared to other Gulf countries.