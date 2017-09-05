Kenny Kunene unharmed in Joburg shooting

A shaken Kenny Kunene has told TimesLIVE a car he was travelling in had at least "five rows of bullet holes" after being shot at in Waverely, Johannesburg.

"I'm not okay. I'm not okay," Kunene said on Tuesday evening, just after the incident.

"Fortunately nobody was hurt. I wasn't hurt," he added.

Sources at the scene said the businessman was driving and a female was in the passenger seat. A car apparently approached the BMW 125i Kunene was in, blocking it, before the occupants opened fire.

Kunene tried to drive off and the other car fled the scene.

Police confirmed to News24 that officers are investigating the case.