Mapisa-Nqakula in urgent discussions over situation in Lesotho after assassination of defence chief

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is locked in discussions with all relevant stakeholders over the assassination of the Lesotho Defence Force chief.

Khoantle Motsomotso was shot dead by senior defence force officers this morning‚ sparking fears of a possible coup in the Mountain Kingdom.

Two of the gunmen‚ including another senior defence force ministry officer‚ were killed in the shooting which is said have lasted nearly 40-minutes.