Mapisa-Nqakula in urgent discussions over situation in Lesotho after assassination of defence chief
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is locked in discussions with all relevant stakeholders over the assassination of the Lesotho Defence Force chief.
Khoantle Motsomotso was shot dead by senior defence force officers this morning‚ sparking fears of a possible coup in the Mountain Kingdom.
Two of the gunmen‚ including another senior defence force ministry officer‚ were killed in the shooting which is said have lasted nearly 40-minutes.
Mapisa-Nqakula's spokesman Joy Peters said that the minister was in a meeting in Parliament where she was in discussions with all the "relevant decision makers" to discussion the situation in Lesotho.
"The situation is being monitored. No decision has been taken on any deployments of the South African National Defence Force as of yet."
She declined to comment further. - TimesLIVE
