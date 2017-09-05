UCT shutdown 'will be disastrous'

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said disruptions of its academic programme would “disastrous for the university’s financial stability” and “society”.

The statements came ahead of a planned “complete shutdown” of the University on Thursday by Fees Must Fall protesters and workers unions.

The shutdown was originally planned for Wednesday.

UCT’s executive committee received a 48-hour notice from South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (Salipswu) on Monday afternoon.

In a mass meeting held at UCT on Monday‚ student-led protest movement Fees Must Fall called for protest over the alleged exploitation of in-sourced workers‚ as well as the financial and academic exploitation of students with historic debt.