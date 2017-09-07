Men carrying handguns and petrol bombs set Ubers on fire

Gunshots and petrol bombs set the late afternoon commuting scene in Sandton on Thursday‚ as a group of men - reported to be meter taxi drivers and armed with handguns and petrol bombs - descended on two unsuspecting Uber drivers waiting for fares.

Two Uber cars were petrol-bombed near the Gautrain Station in what appears to be part of the ongoing dispute between Uber and meter taxi drivers.

TimesLIVE reporter Graeme Hosken was on scene minutes after the Uber cars were set ablaze and reported that multiple gunshots were fired as some commuters went about their business as usual.