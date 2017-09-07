Themba Dloti was a young man whose life was cut horribly short in a KwaZulu-Natal bus crash this week - but he will be remembered as great‚ cheerful‚ loving and caring.

The Michaelhouse Grade 10 pupil died tragically on Tuesday when the bus that 45 soccer-playing boys and four staff members from the Balgowan-based private school were travelling in allegedly had a tyre blow-out and flipped onto its side on Town Hill‚ outside Pietermaritzburg.

A teacher and 13 children underwent surgery following the crash‚ while a number of other children were treated for various abrasions.

Dloti’s uncle‚ Kabelo Dloti‚ said the family was devastated by the loss.