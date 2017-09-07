Two men were arrested in Johannesburg on Thursday by Gauteng Department of Community Safety and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) officers for producing fraudulent vehicle documents.

One of the men was arrested at the Langlaagte Driver‚ Learner Testing Centre and the other at the inner-city DTLC.

“The two men ‚ in their early thirties‚ have been illegally operating within the precinct of the centre and the inner-city selling fraudulent vehicle documents such as licence discs‚ drivers’ licences‚ taxi permits‚ vehicle registration documents‚ temporary licences‚ to name a few‚ for as little as R400‚” the community safety department said.

"I commend my officer from the Gauteng Traffic Police and the RTMC for the sterling work in rooting out criminal elements within Driver‚ Learner Testing Centres. (DTLCs). These are meant to be centres of excellence where we mould new crop of drivers and serves as passage to ensure that roadworthy vehicles are on our roads.

“Since I assumed this position‚ I have been advocating a message of road safety and we will not hesitate to deal decisively with any element that stand on our way to achieve this goal‚” said MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

She added that more arrests were imminent and that the two suspects were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

- TimesLIVE