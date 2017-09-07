Uber has condemned the attack on its driver whose car was set alight near the Sandton Gautrain station on Thursday evening.

“We’re aware of the situation‚ at this time we can confirm that one vehicle is registered to use the Uber app. We are busy investigating the second vehicle‚” Uber spokeswoman Samantha Allenberg said.

Sandton resembled a war zone as police fired stun grenades to clear the streets‚ which were occupied by taxi drivers carrying weapons and petrol bombs.

Violence flared between Uber and metered taxi drivers on Thursday evening following the burning of two vehicles belonging to Uber drivers.