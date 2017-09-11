Braamfontein gets ‘switched on’ with Fak’ugesi festival
Spring in Johannesburg gets a jump-start with the annual festival of digital innovation in Africa
The latest instalment of the annual Fak’ugesi festival kicked off this weekend in what many have touted as a turning point for the all-things-digitally-creative annual festival in Johannesburg.
In keeping with the times, some would even say it is growing at an exponential rate.
That’s good news as, despite millennials producing and exploring all things digital, whether it be entertainment, games, electronics, music, arts and maker spaces, there are few platforms for them to strut their stuff and get recognised.
This festival seeks to change that but that doesn’t mean it’s only for the youth and all about fun and games. The festival looks into real-world issues of urban development, smart city insights, and municipal tech projects with a range of seminars, talks, exhibitions, workshops, hack-a-thons and more.
At the first festival in 2014, then founder and director Prof Christo Doherty of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) digital arts department said: “This festival is meant to activate the dynamic phase of digital innovation in this great African city [Johannesburg].”
The word “Fak’ugesi” comes from the Zulu term meaning “add power” or “put on the electricity” – it represents the power of innovation and a focus on turning on innovation and creativity in technology for Africans.
The festival is the brainchild of the Wits digital arts department, arguably sparked by the now-partnered indie gaming festival A MAZE that comes online later this week from Wednesday to Saturday, also in Johannesburg's Tshimologong precinct.
According to the organisers, the festival is a “platform that brings together diverse digital and technology sectors to collaborate and share skills in digital media and technology innovation”.
In short, the festival is centred on pioneering uniquely African technology and creativity.
On Friday, Prof Barry Dwolatzky of the Joburg Centre for Software Engineering – seen as the driving force behind the Tshimologong Precinct – opened the festival and showed off the new Accelerator building housing VR and augmented reality installations.
“Fak’ugesi is not just a festival where you can come to see and hear, but a festival that is a location for learning, making, developing and innovating. As always, the festival will be at the cutting edge of collaboration, innovation and creativity and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another successful year,” says Tegan Bristow, this year’s festival director.
If you missed this opening weekend, there is still a fair amount going on this week.
September 11–13: Daring Curating, International Forum for Art and Technology in Africa. Drawing on the festival’s theme of bravery and collaboration, this forum brings together practitioners at all levels of professional experience to debate issues around curating art and technology in Africa.
September 13–16: A MAZE welcomes African and international game developers, digital artists, forward thinkers, entrepreneurs and digital activists to South Africa to exchange tools, skills and ideas in the fields of independent games and playful media.
September 14: Fak’ugesi Conference. This one-day event will highlight the important conversations around the role of collaboration and interdisciplinary practice for creativity, technology and innovation in Africa.
September 16: Fak’ugesi Beats Bloc Party, curated by Weheartbeat and featuring ColabNowNow by British Council ConnectZA together with Canada 150.
