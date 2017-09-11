Braamfontein gets ‘switched on’ with Fak’ugesi festival

The latest instalment of the annual Fak’ugesi festival kicked off this weekend in what many have touted as a turning point for the all-things-digitally-creative annual festival in Johannesburg.

In keeping with the times, some would even say it is growing at an exponential rate.

That’s good news as, despite millennials producing and exploring all things digital, whether it be entertainment, games, electronics, music, arts and maker spaces, there are few platforms for them to strut their stuff and get recognised.

This festival seeks to change that but that doesn’t mean it’s only for the youth and all about fun and games. The festival looks into real-world issues of urban development, smart city insights, and municipal tech projects with a range of seminars, talks, exhibitions, workshops, hack-a-thons and more.

At the first festival in 2014, then founder and director Prof Christo Doherty of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) digital arts department said: “This festival is meant to activate the dynamic phase of digital innovation in this great African city [Johannesburg].”

The word “Fak’ugesi” comes from the Zulu term meaning “add power” or “put on the electricity” – it represents the power of innovation and a focus on turning on innovation and creativity in technology for Africans.

The festival is the brainchild of the Wits digital arts department, arguably sparked by the now-partnered indie gaming festival A MAZE that comes online later this week from Wednesday to Saturday, also in Johannesburg's Tshimologong precinct.

According to the organisers, the festival is a “platform that brings together diverse digital and technology sectors to collaborate and share skills in digital media and technology innovation”.