News

'The new Guptas' score billion-rand deal

17 September 2017 - 06:45 By MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA AND THANDUXOLO JIKA
ANC insiders have said Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie, widely regarded as 'the new Guptas', have access to Zuma's official residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu - and are using their influence to seek favours.
ANC insiders have said Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie, widely regarded as 'the new Guptas', have access to Zuma's official residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu - and are using their influence to seek favours.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday World/Mabuti Kali

South Africa’s “new Guptas” — former jailbirds Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene — are being lined up to be BEE partners in a multibillion-rand gas deal. The pair, said to enjoy a cosy relationship with President Jacob Zuma, travelled to Russia three weeks ago to sell themselves to Russian company Rosgeo as possible BEE partners in the R5-billion deal.

With them on the plane to Russia were State Security Minister David Mahlobo and two senior Central Energy Fund officials.

During a stopover in Dubai, McKenzie and Kunene had coffee with the CEF officials while Mahlobo was said to have introduced the pair to Rosgeo CEO Roman Panov.A senior government official said Mahlobo’s presence was to “strengthen the ex-cons’ credibility” as business people.

The lucrative deal allows the company to explore the possibilities of extracting 4 million cubic metres of gas daily, to be delivered to the gas-to-liquid refinery in Mossel Bay.McKenzie and Kunene are said to be the masterminds behind e-mails published in the Sunday Independent that purported to show that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was having a string of affairs with young women.

Kunene — who last week claimed he had been shot at — was this week ordered by the High Court in Johannesburg to remove sexually explicit images of one of the women from his website.

• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass

How to enjoy full access to the Sunday Times in print and online, including a brand-new day pass for less than the price of a cappuccino
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Now banks gun for KPMG News
  2. Read the full story of Khwezi, the book everybody wants to read News
  3. 'The new Guptas' score billion-rand deal News
  4. Upbeat Mashaba vows to reclaim 500 Joburg buildings News
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Jumping Back Slash feat. Nonku Phiri - The Sirens Call
Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal
X