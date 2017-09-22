High Court judge damns Guptas

"The bank [Baroda] can obviously not rely on the truth of such allegations, and neither does it have to," Fabricius said after giving a comprehensive summary of the allegations against the Gupta family and the Oakbay group of companies relating to state capture.

"I am obviously also not in a position to comment, save to say the following: When reading details of the various allegations in the answering affidavit, I could not help but wonder whether, unbeknown to me, democracy and the rule of law had somehow been suspended pro tanto [to the extent implied by the allegations].

"Could it be possible that the future, so bright in 1994, was now only history?

"Do the constitutional obligations imposed on the National Prosecuting Authority, as set out in section 179 of the constitution, still exist?

"Do the various bodies of the SA Police Service referred to in section 205 of the constitution still remember their constitutional duty to combat and investigate crime?

"I cannot give an answer in these proceedings for obvious reasons, but the mere fact that the questions arise gravely concerns each and every one of us," Fabricius said.