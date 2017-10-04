Juggling life: Street entertainers can make as much as R2,500 a day
Patrick Mngomezulu, 31, has seen his life flash before his eyes at least once while juggling oranges on the corner of Barry Hertzog and Empire roads in Johannesburg.
"I got hit by a car while doing my tricks in Fourways. I have scars on my head for this.
"But there are no jobs and this is the only way I can make a living," Mngomezulu said.
The street entrepreneur says he makes about R180 a day entertaining drivers stuck in traffic. It's a meagre income but it beats staying at home doing nothing.
Mngomezulu is one of Johannesburg's many intersection hustlers who make ends meet by entertaining or dancing at traffic intersections.
Many others are more forceful - offering unsolicited window washes.
According to the City of Johannesburg, Mngomezulu is not allowed to ply his trade at intersections, but there is no way to enforce the bylaws to stop him and others.
The Times spoke to some street dancers, who can make as much as R2,500 a day from their moves.
When our officers drop them at the police station, the police just let them go.JMPD spokesman Edna Mamonyane
A dance group along Bolton and Cradock avenues in Rosebank have their routine timed to the changing lights.
The four - Mlungisi Ncube, Lindelani Rampama, Sphiwe Mgedleni and Thabang Mokolokoxo - are all pupils from Alexandra.
"Since we started our dancing I am able to provide a lot for myself. I've been able to buy myself a smartphone and nice sneakers.
"I don't need to trouble my parents with pocket money because I always have money. I tell my parents to save the money they want to use to buy me things," Ncube explained.
Bylaws prohibit loitering on the streets and standing in the middle of the road, but JMPD spokesman Edna Mamonyane said this was difficult to police.
"When our officers drop them at the police station, the police just let them go," she said.
It was difficult to issue them with fines because most of the street dancers did not have addresses or identification, she added.
Motorist Thomas Mangatane hopes to see all street dealers removed from intersections.
"They are troublesome. Sometimes you are coming from a car wash and your car is clean and they just throw water at your windscreen and mess it up . Even the dancers cause problems. There is a risk they can be hit by a car," said Mangatane.
Mandla Mahlangu, 32, is a window washer on Empire Road and believes he is making an honest living.
"I respect people. I do not wash their windscreens if they refuse," he said.
He lost his job four years ago and first tried collecting scrap metal, but later turned to washing windscreens.
"I try my best to ensure nothing goes wrong in this intersection because the police know that I'm always here," he said.
