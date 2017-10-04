Juggling life: Street entertainers can make as much as R2,500 a day

Patrick Mngomezulu, 31, has seen his life flash before his eyes at least once while juggling oranges on the corner of Barry Hertzog and Empire roads in Johannesburg.

"I got hit by a car while doing my tricks in Fourways. I have scars on my head for this.

"But there are no jobs and this is the only way I can make a living," Mngomezulu said.

The street entrepreneur says he makes about R180 a day entertaining drivers stuck in traffic. It's a meagre income but it beats staying at home doing nothing.

Mngomezulu is one of Johannesburg's many intersection hustlers who make ends meet by entertaining or dancing at traffic intersections.

Many others are more forceful - offering unsolicited window washes.

According to the City of Johannesburg, Mngomezulu is not allowed to ply his trade at intersections, but there is no way to enforce the bylaws to stop him and others.

The Times spoke to some street dancers, who can make as much as R2,500 a day from their moves.