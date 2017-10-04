News

Six slain in KZN mass shooting

04 October 2017 - 12:01 By Jeff Wicks
File photo
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Six people were killed in a mass shooting incident in the rural village of Amatimatolo in central KwaZulu-Natal late on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a series of shots rang out in the Embangweni area before two rondavels were set ablaze.

“The community members checked and saw the house on fire and five family members were inside‚” she said.

“Attempts were made to rescue the family but unfortunately the fire was uncontrollable. All five family members died at the scene.” She said that frantic bystanders then noticed another rondavel‚ 100 meters from the first‚ was also on fire.

“The community members managed to rescue three children‚ who sustained burn wounds but unfortunately a 58-year-old woman died at the scene.”

She sustained a gunshot wound and burn wounds‚ Gwala said.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

