Eskom wants to sit pretty for R100m
Cash-strapped Eskom wants Treasury to approve millions for chairs — bringing the total amount for office and visitors' chairs to R100-million.
The power utility — so mired in corruption and mismanagement scandals that it has been named the “biggest risk to the South African economy” — wanted an extra R24-million to buy 9,217 “operator and visitor chairs”.
Suspicious of the request for the additional 9,217 chairs, Treasury officials conducted physical inspections of Eskom offices and power stations and, according to sources, found it only needed another 500 chairs.
The request for R24m is on top of an existing R72.7-million contract to supply office and "soft" chairs. In total, Eskom wants almost R100-million for its employees and visitors to sit comfortably. The latest scandal comes in the same week when IT executive Sean Maritz was appointed interim CEO.
The Sunday Times this week reveals how, in 2010, Maritz was slapped with a written warning for hiring a church buddy on a R100,000-a-month contract.
His appointment is already being viewed in a dim light.
Maritz’s first action as acting CEO was to suspend Eskom’s head of legal, Suzanne Daniels — a move seen as putting the brakes on Eskom’s endeavours to recover R1.5-billion from McKinsey and Trillian.
