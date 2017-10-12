Esidimeni: Senior health official searched illegally converted butchery for dead patients

With the police's help she traced the owner who at first refused to come to the building until the police fetched her.

The owner said she didn’t have keys and drove around with police looking for them.

The next day however she had found her keys and bodies were found inside.

It does not seem bodies inside were linked to Life Esidimeni‚ said Matsoso.

But this incident at the unlicensed‚ converted butchery led Matsoso to the funeral company "Put you to Rest" that was transporting Esidimeni bodies to different institutions under it’s a Limpopo license.

"Put you to Rest" did not have storage facilities for patients' bodies in Gauteng but was keeping them and transporting then in contravention of laws.

The more they investigated the more irregularities they found‚ said Matsoso.

The national health department also helped trace bodies that had been given a paupers' burial by funeral parlours and then linked them to family members so they could rebury them.

Earlier in the day it was revealed that there are 59 untraced people who were discharged from Life Esidimeni‚ who have not been found but are accessing pension or disability grants.