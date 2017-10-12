The Pretoria high court has pointed out key lessons for a democratic South Africa‚ drawn from the reopened inquest into the death of activist Ahmed Timol at the hands of the apartheid police.

On Thursday‚ Judge Billy Mothle found that the initial 1972 inquest‚ which accepted that Timol committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the notorious John Vorster Square in Johannesburg‚ was part of a cover-up on the real cause of death‚ which he ruled was murder.

He said of importance was that all branches of the State had to ensure that the boundaries set by the constitution for the respect of human rights and dignity should never be crossed.

“It should be the task of all branches of the State to begin to develop a culture of intolerance to any form of violation of human rights‚” the judge said.

He said one of the lessons from this reopened inquest was the fact that the reopening came late in the day when most of the members of the Security Branch involved with the interrogation of Timol and the investigation of Timol’s death had died. Mothle lamented that the court had to deal with the mysterious disappearance of part of the 1972 inquest record dealing with the evidence of the police officials‚ in particular page 3 of the affidavit of former apartheid police sergeant Joao Rodrigues.

The judge said this piece of evidence‚ according to the 1972 inquest magistrate’s judgment‚ explained how Timol fell.

“Consequently‚ the key police witnesses who would have been called to testify again in regard to the events preceding the fall were not available. It is therefore important for the future that the state ensures that the records of inquests are preserved‚ considering the fact that the (Inquest) Act provides for reopening without any limitation as to time‚” Judge Mothle said.