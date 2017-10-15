Are you black enough for South Africa’s BEE policies?

How black do you have to be to benefit from South Africa’s BEE policies?

Indians and coloureds could in future be blocked from state contracts of more than R50-million in KwaZulu-Natal if an audacious move to shake up the empowerment landscape is accepted.

The bid to reshape BEE policies to benefit “black Africans” is being spearheaded by KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Sihle Zikalala. The proposal was sent to National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane in August.

It is being seen as a possible template for sweeping change in empowerment legislation to incorporate the objectives of “radical economic transformation” being touted by President Jacob Zuma.