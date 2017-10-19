News

Huge cave found on moon, could house astronauts: Japan scientists

19 October 2017 - 11:21 By afp
Artists' rendering of SELENE (Kaguya) sounding lava tubes in orbit.
Artists' rendering of SELENE (Kaguya) sounding lava tubes in orbit.
Image: JAXA/SELENE/Crescent/Akihiro Ikeshita for Kaguya image

Scientists at Japan's space agency have discovered a huge moon cave that could one day house a base that would shelter astronauts from dangerous radiation and wild temperature swings, officials said Thursday.

Data taken from Japan's SELENE lunar orbiter has confirmed the existence of the 50 kilometre (31 miles) long and 100 metre wide cavern that is believed to be lava tube created by volcanic activity about 3.5 billion years ago.

The major finding was published this week in US science magazine Geophysical Research Letters.

"We've known about these locations that were thought to be lava tubes...but their existence has not been confirmed until now," Junichi Haruyama, a researcher at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, told AFP on Thursday.

China wants to be the first country to explore surface of Mars

Preparations for China's ambitious mission to Mars in 2020 are "going smoothly", a top space scientist said, as he told a forum of the potential for ...
News
27 days ago

The underground tunnel, located under an area called the Marius Hills, would help protect astronauts from huge swings in temperature and damaging radiation that they would be exposed to on the moon's surface, he added.

"We haven't actually seen the inside of the cave itself so there are high hopes that exploring it will offer more details," Haruyama said.

The announcement comes after Japan in June revealed ambitious plans to put an astronaut on the Moon around 2030.

That was the first time the agency had said it aimed to send an astronaut beyond the International Space Station.

We've got to get out of here - Hawking

The human race must start leaving Earth within 30 years to avoid being wiped out by over-population and climate change, Stephen Hawking has warned.
Ideas
3 months ago

The idea is to first join a NASA-led mission in 2025 to build a space station in the moon's orbit, as part of a longer-term effort by NASA to reach Mars.

The US also announced the country is committed to send astronauts to the moon.

"We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundations we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond," US Vice President Mike Pence said this month.

China and India are also developing their space programmes.

In November, China's Shenzhou-11 spacecraft returned to Earth, bringing home two astronauts from the rising power's longest-ever orbital mission.

Beijing has also unveiled illustrations of a Mars probe and rover it aims to send to the Red Planet at the end of the decade.

NASA and other global space agencies are working hard on sending astronauts to Mars by the 2030s.

Most read

  1. State objects to defence counsel’s ‘rude’ grilling of pathologist in Rohde case South Africa
  2. MK joins chorus of disapproval about cabinet reshuffle South Africa
  3. Gauteng is becoming vulnerable to floods as development booms South Africa
  4. Dozens killed as Taliban launch fresh assaults on Afghan bases World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X