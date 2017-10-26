The ministry of women and children and the anti-abuse campaign Not In My Name have expressed shock and outrage at reports of an employer who allegedly raped his domestic worker and forced her to perform acts of bestiality.

“It is with absolute horror‚ shock and disgust that the Department of Women learns of a police case involving the rape of a domestic worker in Bronkhorstspruit by her employer‚” the department said in a statement.

A 45-year-old man was this week arrested for allegedly dragging the woman into a room‚ where he allegedly raped her until the early hours of the next day.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo‚ the man then forced the woman to perform sexual acts on his dog.

The man will appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“The department would also like to put it on record that it considers rape and or any other type of forced sexual activity‚ and worse when it involves bestiality‚ as a crime based on power‚ and a desire to denigrate the other person. It has nothing to do with sexual lust‚ or sexuality. It is premised on disrespect for the other person and a need to exercise power and control over another person.”

Themba Masango of the Not In My Name campaign said: “#NOTINMYNAMESA wishes to convey our deepest and sincere expression of shame and apology to this woman. South Africa should hang its head in shame today‚ and ask itself 'is this what has become of our nation?' We should furthermore rise as a people and say #NOTINMYNAME.”

The campaign called on law enforcement agencies to treat this case with “venomous speed and accuracy”.

“We call on all sectors of our society to join #NOTINMYNAMESA in publicly expressing our outrage! We furthermore call on all South Africans; rich or poor; black or white of any or no political persuasion to stand up and join hands with us in this fight against gender-based violence‚” Masango said.