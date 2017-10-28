Revealed: How MTN worker helped Gupta lieutenants spy on journalists and politicians

Parts of the records were published on fake news site wmcleaks.com on August 13, and included the records of Bank of Baroda CEO Manoj Kumar Jha in an article that sought to link Manuel, Bruce and Rose in influencing Kumar into closing the Guptas’ accounts with Baroda.

MTN senior fraud analyst Primrose Nhlapho was suspended and was due to face a disciplinary hearing. She never turned up for the hearing and instead resigned.

A case of contravention of the Rica Act and corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Practices Act has been registered at Fairlands police station.

• Read the full story on the on the Sunday Times website