News

Revealed: How MTN worker helped Gupta lieutenants spy on journalists and politicians

29 October 2017 - 01:39 By KYLE COWAN
The Sunday Times has learnt that Primrose Nhlapho was supplying the information to Nico Smith, who worked for the Hawks.
The Sunday Times has learnt that Primrose Nhlapho was supplying the information to Nico Smith, who worked for the Hawks.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

MTN has disciplined an employee who sold the cellphone records of journalists and politicians to an ex-Gupta employee.

The cellphone giant has also opened a criminal case against the employee, who was paid R3,750 to hand over cellphone records of former finance minister Trevor Manuel, Tiso Blackstar Group editor-at-large Peter Bruce and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose — all critics of the Guptas.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

Parts of the records were published on fake news site wmcleaks.com on August 13, and included the records of Bank of Baroda CEO Manoj Kumar Jha in an article that sought to link Manuel, Bruce and Rose in influencing Kumar into closing the Guptas’ accounts with Baroda.

MTN senior fraud analyst Primrose Nhlapho was suspended and was due to face a disciplinary hearing. She never turned up for the hearing and instead resigned.

A case of contravention of the Rica Act and corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Practices Act has been registered at Fairlands police station.

Read the full story on the on the Sunday Times website

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Mr State Capture' Gigaba needs to come clean on the Gupta looting

To animate his otherwise grim mini-budget on Wednesday, Malusi Gigaba wove in the motif of a harvest and the idea of reinvention, derived from the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

‘The President’s Keepers’ extract | '[Zuma] is a gangster like us,' says Glenn Agliotti

In Jacques Pauw’s explosive new book he reveals Jacob Zuma’s darkest secret. This is an exclusive extract from ‘The President’s Keepers’, which ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

Into the Twilight Zone as the sun sets on Jacob Zuma

Initially, The Twilight Zone was a US TV series in the '60s. Since then it has come to mean the mental state between reality and fantasy - roughly ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

By his friends - thugs, smugglers and scofflaws - shall you know him

If you want to know a man and judge his character, look no further than his company. If he keeps the company of upright, refined and law-abiding men, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Gangster republic: inside the Zuma family’s dealings with the criminal ... News
  2. Revealed: How MTN worker helped Gupta lieutenants spy on journalists and ... News
  3. Fresh allegations against Danny Jordaan News
  4. Cleaner marks exam while teacher plays truant News
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X