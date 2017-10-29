Gangster republic: inside the Zuma family’s dealings with the criminal underworld
The Sunday Times today reveals explosive extracts from Jacques Pauw’s new book ‘The President’s Keepers’
Pauw, one of the country’s top investigative journalists and the first to expose apartheid’s death squads in the 1980s, now turns his attention to the dark forces that keep President Jacob Zuma in power.
The President’s Keepers reveals:
• Zuma’s plot to quash his massive R63-million tax bill;
• His failure to submit his tax returns during at least the first five years of his presidency;
• How for a period as president he received a secret monthly pay cheque from a friend;
• Drug dealer Glenn Agliotti’s boast to other gangsters: ‘The president is one of us’; and,
• That suspected tobacco smugglers paid tens of thousands of rands every month for several years to Zuma’s son Edward for his political influence.
Pauw also makes devastating claims against Zuma’s former wife and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She is said to have accepted campaign contributions from a self-confessed smuggler, fraudster and money launderer.
