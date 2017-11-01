Sony revives robot pet dog

Japanese electronics giant Sony is marking the year of the dog by bringing back to life its robot canine - packed with artificial intelligence and internet capability.

Sony's new "aibo" dog is an ivory-white puppy-sized, 30 centimetre (one foot) hound with flapping black ears and a wagging tail. It has the ability to roll its eyes to display emotions.

It comes with an array of sensors, cameras and microphones and boasts internet connectivity, allowing owners to play with the pet remotely via smartphone.

Sony's earlier aibo robodog was put to sleep more a decade ago - a victim of business restructuring - shocking fans of the digital pet.