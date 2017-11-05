News

SABC's head of legal services murdered

05 November 2017 - 11:38 By Naledi Shange
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

The SABC's head of legal services‚ Sizwe Vilakazi‚ has been murdered‚ the broadcaster announced on Sunday.

Vilakazi was gunned down on Saturday night‚ said spokesman Kaizer Kganyago.

No other details were immediately available.

"The SABC Board‚ management and staff of the SABC would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Vilakazi family and friends. Mr Vilakazi will be remembered for his immense contribution at the SABC. He was dedicated to his work and entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the SABC’s legal division‚" Kganyago said in a statement.

Vilakazi had been part of the SABC since 2008 and was appointed head of legal service on September 1 2016.

"Mr Vilakazi was a remarkable legal mind with an exceptional intuition and work ethic. He led the corporation’s legal division with unsurpassed talent and perseverance. He executed his duties without compromising the organization’s core values‚" said Kganyago.

