A suspicious smell has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of abalone worth about R5-million‚ Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk said that at about 11m on Friday Caledon police received a complaint about a suspicious smell that was coming from a premises in Ian Toerien Street in Caledon Industrial.

They searched the premises and discovered the abalone‚ and cooking and drying equipment. Two suspects age 29 and 32 were arrested.

“67‚258 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R5-million‚ six 48kg gas cylinders‚ 22 plastic tubs‚ one thermometer‚ two stainless steel burners ‚ three 1‚500l Jojo water tanks‚ one fridge ‚ two deep freezers‚ 141 dry racks and digital scale and fans were seized‚” Van Wyk said.

The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of abalone.