Life Esidimeni hearings: Health honcho does duck

The suspended head of Gauteng health, who said he would fall on his sword for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy, is now trying his best to avoid testifying at arbitration hearings into the deaths of at least 118 mentally ill patients.

Barney Selebano, who had to be subpoenaed to testify, is trying to wriggle out of it through a High Court bid, saying he might incriminate himself if he testified.

In court papers, Selebano, head of the health department when the deadly move from Life Esidimeni homes to nongovernmental organisations happened, says he only played a "limited role".

But he fears he might incriminate himself if he testified before former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who is chairing the hearings in which harrowing details of the patients' deaths have been heard.

Selebano says he is the subject of a criminal investigation and the constitution allows him the right to a fair trial and not to be compelled to give "self-incriminating evidence".

A subpoena will force him to answer questions on a witness stand. He says there is no "immunity granted from criminal prosecution for witnesses" called to testify.

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba's report into the tragedy accused Selebano of being one of three officials whose "fingerprints were peppered throughout the process". In his interview with the ombudsman about the tragedy, Selebano repeatedly said he would "take the sword".