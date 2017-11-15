Tawanda Chimhini‚ director of the Election Resource Centre‚ says the developments in Zimbabwe were not expected.

He was speaking at the Zimbabwe Solidarity Forum conference in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

Chimhini is giving attendees an overview of the pre-election status of Zimbabwe. The country is scheduled to go to the polls next year.

“An election remains‚ regardless of what is happening now‚ the only democratic rule for change in Zimbabwe‚” Chimhini said.