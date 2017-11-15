Post-Mugabe era may be no better for investors

International investors hoping to bet on economic revival in Zimbabwe if the era long-term ruler Robert Mugabe is over face two obstacles: it's difficult to put money into the country's markets and almost impossible to get it back out.

Within 24 hours of the military seizing control in Harare, investment firms say their phones have been ringing with client inquiries about the chances of a turnaround in Zimbabwe from decades of decline and bouts of financial chaos under Mugabe.

But any new leadership may be no better and, without using a proxy, going into Zimbabwe now would mean investing in an economy that is heading back into hyperinflation.

The military acted after Mugabe fired his vice president and presumed successor Emmerson Mnangagwa last week, a move widely seen as an attempt to pave the way for his wife Grace Mugabe to take over the reins. South African President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday that Mugabe had told him by phone he was being held at his home.