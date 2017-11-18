News

Basic Education Department working on new policy to deal with sex-pest teachers

19 November 2017 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
The Department of Basic Education is drawing up a new policy on how to deal with sex-pest teachers.
The Department of Basic Education is drawing up a new policy on how to deal with sex-pest teachers.
Image: Bruce Gorton

Two teachers who allegedly raped 11-year-pupils and a principal who sent lewd SMSes to a pupil he had an affair with are among 10 educators whose misconduct cases were upheld in arbitration rulings this year.

Among the cellphone messages that N C Ntombela, the principal of a high school in KwaZulu-Natal, is said to have sent to a pupil were “if you want me to f**k you my love, go to Mr Dlamini’s class” and “I really wanted to f**k you, the problem was I couldn’t”.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

In another case, a KwaZulu-Natal high school teacher, N Jali, was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a pupil. According to transcripts from his hearing, he gave her an abortion pill and, when this failed, paid her family R11,500 in compensation.

The Department of Basic Education is drawing up a new policy on how to deal with sex-pest teachers amid concerns that some schools don’t report sexual misconduct because it puts the school in a bad light.

• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

READ MORE:

Sex-pest KZN teachers prey on pupils

Police probe cases of girls abused by their supposed protectors
News
2 months ago

Fresh allegations against Danny Jordaan

As soccer boss Danny Jordaan maintains his silence following claims by singer Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her, new allegations have surfaced that ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. No cutting the fat as minister gets R700,000 braai News
  2. Bongo ‘tried to bribe’ parliament evidence leader of Eskom state capture inquiry News
  3. Clock ticking as walls close in on Robert Mugabe and Grace News
  4. Basic Education Department working on new policy to deal with sex-pest teachers News
  5. Elated Zimbabweans celebrate as Mugabe era fades Africa

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X