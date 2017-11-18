Basic Education Department working on new policy to deal with sex-pest teachers

Two teachers who allegedly raped 11-year-pupils and a principal who sent lewd SMSes to a pupil he had an affair with are among 10 educators whose misconduct cases were upheld in arbitration rulings this year.

Among the cellphone messages that N C Ntombela, the principal of a high school in KwaZulu-Natal, is said to have sent to a pupil were “if you want me to f**k you my love, go to Mr Dlamini’s class” and “I really wanted to f**k you, the problem was I couldn’t”.