Clock ticking as walls close in on Robert Mugabe and Grace

The ruling party has a two-thirds majority and will be supported by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change when parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday after a two-week break.

The Sunday Times has learnt that the removal of Mugabe was plotted months ago, and kept a close secret by a small band of conspirators.

He came close to being toppled in March, when soldiers hatched a plan to prevent his plane from landing when he returned from Singapore, where it is believed he had been seeking medical treatment. However, they backed down after now-axed vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa stepped in.

