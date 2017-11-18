Clock ticking as walls close in on Robert Mugabe and Grace
As tens of thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets yesterday, embattled President Robert Mugabe was preparing to be recalled by the Zanu-PF central committee today or tomorrow. If he refuses to exit gracefully, he will face an impeachment motion in parliament next week.
By yesterday, eight out of the 10 Zanu-PF provinces had passed a vote of no confidence in Mugabe and his wife, Grace.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
The ruling party has a two-thirds majority and will be supported by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change when parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday after a two-week break.
The Sunday Times has learnt that the removal of Mugabe was plotted months ago, and kept a close secret by a small band of conspirators.
He came close to being toppled in March, when soldiers hatched a plan to prevent his plane from landing when he returned from Singapore, where it is believed he had been seeking medical treatment. However, they backed down after now-axed vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa stepped in.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE