Clock ticking as walls close in on Robert Mugabe and Grace

19 November 2017 - 00:00 By MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA, NJABULO NCUBE, TAWANDA KAROMBO and RAY NDLOVU
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace.
Image: REUTERS
Image: REUTERS

As tens of thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets yesterday, embattled President Robert Mugabe was preparing to be recalled by the Zanu-PF central committee today or tomorrow. If he refuses to exit gracefully, he will face an impeachment motion in parliament next week.

By yesterday, eight out of the 10 Zanu-PF provinces had passed a vote of no confidence in Mugabe and his wife, Grace.


The ruling party has a two-thirds majority and will be supported by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change when parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday after a two-week break.

The Sunday Times has learnt that the removal of Mugabe was plotted months ago, and kept a close secret by a small band of conspirators.

He came close to being toppled in March, when soldiers hatched a plan to prevent his plane from landing when he returned from Singapore, where it is believed he had been seeking medical treatment. However, they backed down after now-axed vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa stepped in.

