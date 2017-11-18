No cutting the fat as minister gets R700,000 braai
The state has paid almost R700,000 to build a braai area for one of President Jacob Zuma’s ministers.
These revelations were made by the Department of Public Works in parliament this week.
It also emerged that the department plans to spend R48-million to purchase six houses for Zuma’s ministers.
Bassie Kgasoane, the chief director of prestige property at public works, confirmed the expenditure.
Kgasoane said the procurement of the six houses was necessary because renting was not a sustainable option, with troublesome landlords presenting a risk.
“A risk is that owners can come back tomorrow and say: ‘Hey chief, I want to go back into my house, ” said Kgasoane.
DA MP Malcolm Figg said such expenditure was unacceptable. He said he would ask more questions from the department about how so much money was spent.
