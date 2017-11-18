Zimbabweans to march as Mugabe's future in the balance

Mugabe appeared publicly for the first time at a pre-planned graduation ceremony in Harare on Friday, further stoking questions over the status of his discussions with General Constantino Chiwenga, who led the military power grab.

Later in the day, eight of Mugabe's ruling party's 10 regional branches took to state television to call for him to go.

Cornelius Mupereri, a spokesman for ZANU-PF's Midlands region, was one of several party barons to appear on ZBC's nightly news to read almost identical statements calling on Mugabe to quit.

'It's done, it's finished'

Chris Mutsvangwa, chairman of the independence war veterans' association, said "the game is up" for Mugabe and announced street protests against the president.

"It's done, it's finished... The generals have done a fantastic job," he said at a press conference in Harare.

"We want to restore our pride and (Saturday) is the day... we can finish the job which the army started."

The veterans' association supports ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa -- whose sacking sparked the army intervention on Tuesday.