Zimbabwe crisis: What we know

Zimbabwe was thrown into its worst political crisis since independence when strongman Robert Mugabe refused to resign despite a military takeover, mass street protests an impeachment bid.

Now he has gone -- much to popular delight -- his former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa appears poised to replace him.

Here is a snapshot of the turmoil of the past two weeks:

Vice president sacked

November 6: Mugabe fires Mnangagwa in an apparent bid to clear the way for his wife Grace, 52, to take over as president.

But the move angers the military, which has close ties to Mnangagwa.