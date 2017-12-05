Three top City of Cape Town officials facing the axe have survived to fight another day.

A behind-closed-doors council meeting on Tuesday voted not to suspend city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ executive director in the mayor’s office Craig Kesson and transport commissionert Melissa Whitehead‚ pending an independent investigation into their conduct.

Last month the trio were given seven days to say why they should not be suspended following allegations of misconduct‚ tender irregularities and possible corruption.

Council insiders said deputy mayor Ian Nielsen proposed a motion calling for the three not to be suspended.

Council speaker Dirk Smit confirmed the outcome of the meeting. He said the portfolio manager for probity‚ Lindiwe Ndaba‚ who was suspended last month in relation to her probe into alleged irregularities‚ was also lifted.

“[Council resolved] that she be allowed to return to active duty immediately and that no further disciplinary action be taken against her until the outcome of the relevant current investigation is reported to council‚” said Smit.

“We now leave this matter to the independent investigator and ask that all parties involved respect the process and allow the investigation to follow its course accordingly‚ as resolved.”