Bandits target cash-rich stokvel clubs

Stokvel clubs have been targeted in a spate of house robberies ahead of the festive season in Limpopo.

Police said criminals targeted clubs that held large sums of cash.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Paledi Mall in Mankweng on Tuesday following an armed robbery near Tzaneen in which a group of armed suspects took an undisclosed sum of stokvel cash at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects were chased through the Tzaneen CBD. One of the suspects was arrested at the mall.

"During the arrest one unlicensed firearm was recovered," said SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

In a separate incident, a 54-year-old woman fell victim to a house robbery after withdrawing stokvel money from an ATM.

She was followed home by three men in Ga-Mamaila village, Tzaneen.

A third victim was a 42-year-old woman from Modjadjiskloof, Tzaneen.

Six suspects broke into her home, stealing stokvel money and clothes she had bought as Christmas presents.