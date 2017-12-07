Taxi war: 2 groups lose their licences

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda shut down two provincial taxi associations yesterday as an "extraordinary" measure to deal with industry violence.

The Sizwe Transport and Klipriver taxi associations had their operating licences revoked due to a spate of killings in the Ladysmith area in recent months.

This decision, said Kaunda, was an attempt to "restore calm, peace and stability in a conflict-ridden area".

Scores of taxi operators, their families and innocent citizens had been caught up in the violence, he added.

"Violence in this region has a long history. Since 2014, there have been high levels of unrest and violence, which have claimed the lives of 61 people, particularly in the routes operated by Sizwe Transport and Klipriver taxi associations," said Kaunda at a media conference.

While there was relative peace in the past three years, following government intervention, more recent incidents of violence sparked Kaunda back into action.

"In October this year, I was alerted to the fact that about six people had been killed in the conflict involving Sizwe and Klipriver taxi associations.