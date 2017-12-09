Carl ‘of the dead and debt’ cooks up scheme to avoid R4m bill ​

Political spin doctor Carl Niehaus has been caught in yet another lie — concocting an elaborate scam to convince a businessman he owed money to that his mother had died and he was about to inherit millions.

Niehaus owes R4.3-million for rental of two luxury apartments in Sandton — as well as damage to expensive furnishings and artwork — unpaid concierge charges and interest.

In an audacious bid to avoid legal action, he claimed his mother had died and he would soon receive a generous inheritance, 90% of which would allow him to settle the debt.