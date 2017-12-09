Carl ‘of the dead and debt’ cooks up scheme to avoid R4m bill
Political spin doctor Carl Niehaus has been caught in yet another lie — concocting an elaborate scam to convince a businessman he owed money to that his mother had died and he was about to inherit millions.
Niehaus owes R4.3-million for rental of two luxury apartments in Sandton — as well as damage to expensive furnishings and artwork — unpaid concierge charges and interest.
In an audacious bid to avoid legal action, he claimed his mother had died and he would soon receive a generous inheritance, 90% of which would allow him to settle the debt.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
His mother, Magrietha Niehaus, 88, is in fact alive and living in a home for the elderly in Johannesburg, other Niehaus family members said.
Niehaus made up reams of what appears to be fraudulent correspondence and paperwork to back up his claim, including a series of e-mails between him and a fictitious “director” at Sanlam.
The company has confirmed the documents are fake and said it had referred the matter to its legal and forensics department for investigation.
Niehaus, who is a vocal campaigner for ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has a history of lies and bad debt. He was caught in a similar scam in 2011 involving his father.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE