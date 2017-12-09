News

Church ‘cult’ to stand trial for 11 murders

10 December 2017 - 00:00 By TANYA STEENKAMP
Police believe Mikeila Valentine was killed because she did not support the religious group’s murder spree and may have been about to spill the beans.
Police believe Mikeila Valentine was killed because she did not support the religious group’s murder spree and may have been about to spill the beans.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The unsolved death of a newly married 25-year-old Johannesburg travel agent five years ago has been linked to a religious cult facing 11 counts of murder.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

Mikeila Valentine was stabbed to death in her bed at her home in Ruimsig is 2015. This week her husband, former insurance broker  Zak Valentine, was charged with her murder, along with four other cult members who are accused of a bloody rampage across the Krugersdorp region between 2012 and last year.

Police believe Mikeila was killed because she did not support the religious group’s murder spree and may have been about to spill the beans.

The group is also charged with killing a 75-year old pastor and other members of a church group called Overcomers Through Christ. They later went on to allegedly kill several professionals, including two insurance brokers, a tax consultant and an estate agent.​

Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Carl ‘of the dead and debt’ cooks up scheme to avoid R4m bill ​ News
  2. Mandela funeral funds official caught up in tender row ​ News
  3. Church ‘cult’ to stand trial for 11 murders News
  4. WATCH: Capetonians hold on for dear life as strong winds hit  the city South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X