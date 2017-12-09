Church ‘cult’ to stand trial for 11 murders
The unsolved death of a newly married 25-year-old Johannesburg travel agent five years ago has been linked to a religious cult facing 11 counts of murder.
Mikeila Valentine was stabbed to death in her bed at her home in Ruimsig is 2015. This week her husband, former insurance broker Zak Valentine, was charged with her murder, along with four other cult members who are accused of a bloody rampage across the Krugersdorp region between 2012 and last year.
Police believe Mikeila was killed because she did not support the religious group’s murder spree and may have been about to spill the beans.
The group is also charged with killing a 75-year old pastor and other members of a church group called Overcomers Through Christ. They later went on to allegedly kill several professionals, including two insurance brokers, a tax consultant and an estate agent.
