Mandela funeral funds official caught up in tender row ​

The Treasury said there was no reason for a deviation and that the contract should follow normal procedures, but a payment was processed, which was eventually halted by the provincial treasury.

Mbina-Mthembu was recently implicated by the public protector in her report in the looting of state funds meant for Mandela’s memorial and funeral.

In her report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused Mbina-Mthembu of having “misdirected” the provincial government in 2013 into channelling about R300-million of taxpayers’ money to the Eastern Cape Development Corporation.

