News

Chancellor House assets on the block​

17 December 2017 - 01:06 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. File photo
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. File photo
Image: Sowetan

The ANC has come up with an ambitious plan to ensure the party stays afloat financially and to modernise the running of its operations.

As part of the plan, the party intends to sell the assets of its investment arm, Chancellor House.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

According to the proposal, the ANC will establish a separate legal entity, Luthuli House Trust. 

Chancellor House will be liquidated and the cash received  for its assets will  be put into an endowment trust. 

The Sunday Times understands that the plan was due to be presented as part of the financial report delivered by outgoing treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize at the ANC’s national  conference last night. 

The redesign would separate the party from the running of the organisation, and the new legal entity would be responsible for day-to-day administrative operations.

 Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Help us pick Mampara of the Year 2017 News
  2. Chancellor House assets on the block​ News
  3. ‘World’s most expensive vests’ for SAPS​ News
  4. UN says life terms for DRC child rapists a 'major advance' Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

8 quotes from President Jacob Zuma’s last speech
Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
X