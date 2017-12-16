Chancellor House assets on the block​

According to the proposal, the ANC will establish a separate legal entity, Luthuli House Trust.

Chancellor House will be liquidated and the cash received for its assets will be put into an endowment trust.

The Sunday Times understands that the plan was due to be presented as part of the financial report delivered by outgoing treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize at the ANC’s national conference last night.

The redesign would separate the party from the running of the organisation, and the new legal entity would be responsible for day-to-day administrative operations.

