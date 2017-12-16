Help us pick Mampara of the Year 2017
Sadly, South Africa has no shortage of mamparas — those reckless, dishonest, silly or even violent people who make the weekly walk of shame to the foot of the Sunday Times’s Hogarth column.
And this, perhaps more than any year in our democratic era, has provided an idiocracy of stupefying quality to vie for the crown of Mampara of the Year 2017.
On their own, the leaked troves of Gupta e-mails produced dozens of contenders for the sought-after title, scooped last year by disgraced former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
But that’s before you even consider politicians behaving badly, tweeters who let their thumbs run ahead of their thoughts, business leaders with their hands either in the till or in someone’s underwear and celebrities who seek fame and fortune by plumbing the depths of taste.
We’d like your help in narrowing down the field of contenders. E-mail your suggestions to hogarth@sundaytimes.co.za. Nominations close at midnight on Wednesday December 27.
The winner will be announced in our last edition of the year, which goes on sale on Saturday December 30.
• This week's Mampara of the Week
