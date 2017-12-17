News

‘World’s most expensive vests’ for SAPS​

17 December 2017 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi recommended in February to the then acting national commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane that a further 1,000 vests be bought at a cost of R33.4-million.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

The South African Police Service has splashed out on what are believed to be the most expensive bulletproof vests in the world.


Almost R6.7-million has been shelled out so far for 200 hi-tech lightweight vests for ballistics testing. Another order —  believed to be valued at R33-million — from Indian manufacturer MKU could be in the pipeline.

The police  paid more than R33,402 for each  vest, a significant portion of which went to the middleman, Durban businessman Inbanathan Kistiah.

A security expert called  the price “ridiculous”.

