‘World’s most expensive vests’ for SAPS
17 December 2017 - 00:00
The South African Police Service has splashed out on what are believed to be the most expensive bulletproof vests in the world.
Almost R6.7-million has been shelled out so far for 200 hi-tech lightweight vests for ballistics testing. Another order — believed to be valued at R33-million — from Indian manufacturer MKU could be in the pipeline.
The police paid more than R33,402 for each vest, a significant portion of which went to the middleman, Durban businessman Inbanathan Kistiah.
A security expert called the price “ridiculous”.
