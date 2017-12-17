‘World’s most expensive vests’ for SAPS​

Almost R6.7-million has been shelled out so far for 200 hi-tech lightweight vests for ballistics testing. Another order — believed to be valued at R33-million — from Indian manufacturer MKU could be in the pipeline.

The police paid more than R33,402 for each vest, a significant portion of which went to the middleman, Durban businessman Inbanathan Kistiah.

A security expert called the price “ridiculous”.

• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website