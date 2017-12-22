News

Castle Free gets zero for '0% alcohol' claim

22 December 2017 - 16:45 By Dave Chambers
Beer. File photo
Beer. File photo
Image: 123rf.com /Joshua Resnick

Castle Free’s claim that it contains “0.0% alcohol” has left it with a slightly embarrassing hangover.

Now it faces having to relabel its alcohol-free product launched with fanfare by South African Breweries in October‚ because the small-print admits: “Contains de-alcoholised beer 0.03% alcohol”.

Eckard van Antwerpen complained to the Advertising Standards Authority that SAB couldn’t have it both ways‚ and the watchdog agreed.

It ordered the brewer to withdraw the “0.0% alcohol” claim and not use it again.

SAB’s attorneys‚ Adams & Adams‚ told the watchdog’s directorate that the presence of “trace amounts” of alcohol did not make Castle Free’s claim misleading.

And although there was no legal obligation on it to warn consumers about these trace amounts‚ it had done so because some consumers may wish to avoid drinking Castle Free for health‚ moral and religious reasons‚ they said

The ASA directorate said if SAB had confined itself to advertising the product as “alcohol-free” it would have escaped sanction because this is acceptable for products with an alcohol content of less than 0.05%

But it went as far as claiming “0% alcohol” and 0.0% ALC/VOL”‚ neither of which was true.

“At best‚ the labelling of the product is confusing as it contains two contradictory and mutually exclusive pieces of information‚” said the directorate.

READ MORE

My Brilliant Career: Rejeanne Vlietman, MD of the Belgian Beer Company

Adding some Belgian hops to the hospitality recipe 
Business
6 days ago

WATCH | 'Free booze' as Capetonians loot beer truck

Booze-loving Capetonians thought Christmas came early this year when an SA Breweries truck lost its load southeast of the city centre‚ on Wednesday ...
News
24 days ago

Boozing before running could be beneficial to your health

Drinking straight before a run would be madness, surely? Not necessarily
Lifestyle
27 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Glimmer of hope for people living in tents in open field South Africa
  2. Miss America suspends CEO over misogynistic emails World
  3. Former Trump campaign manager accused of sexual harassment World
  4. Some tips to help keep you safe this festive season South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X