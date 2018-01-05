Cyclone Ava may unleashed ‘life-threatening flooding and mudslides’

Cyclone Ava‚ which hit Madagascar on Friday afternoon‚ could unleashed “life-threatening flooding and mudslides”‚ according to meteorologists at Accuweather.

“There is a high risk for major flooding and mudslides as rainfall amounts of 200-400mm will be common. There can be local amounts over 600mm.”

They added that residents should prepare for evacuations because damaged roads and bridges could isolate the residents of affected areas.

Cyclone Ava is moving down along the eastern coast of the island and is expected to end on Monday or Tuesday.