Cyclone Ava may unleashed ‘life-threatening flooding and mudslides’
Cyclone Ava‚ which hit Madagascar on Friday afternoon‚ could unleashed “life-threatening flooding and mudslides”‚ according to meteorologists at Accuweather.
“There is a high risk for major flooding and mudslides as rainfall amounts of 200-400mm will be common. There can be local amounts over 600mm.”
They added that residents should prepare for evacuations because damaged roads and bridges could isolate the residents of affected areas.
Cyclone Ava is moving down along the eastern coast of the island and is expected to end on Monday or Tuesday.
Latest Track of 'Ava' according to La Reunion (Tropical Cyclone center). pic.twitter.com/9NkrPzjPNq— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 5, 2018
It is caused by a low weather pressure system off the north-east coast of Mauritius.
The RSMC La Réunion-Tropical Cyclone Centre said the average wind speed is expected to be between 130 and 180 km/h.
According to Reliefweb‚ the path and strength of the Cyclone Ava is similar to Tropical Cyclone Jade that hit Mauritius in 2009 which affected 61 000 people and killed 15 people.
The United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs tweeted that heavy winds are affecting Toamasina on the upper east coast of the country.
Tropical Cyclone #AVA has reached #Madagascar east coast. Watch how heavy winds are already affecting Toamasina: pic.twitter.com/3Lr8Nrulet— OCHA Southern & Eastern Africa (@UNOCHA_ROSEA) January 5, 2018
The Red Cross has been deployed to help where necessary.
“Right now‚ our major concern is flooding as a result of the expected heavy rains. We’ve activated our national disaster response team‚ and Red Cross volunteers in all the districts are on high alert‚” Malagasy Red Cross acting secretary general Izaka Harizaka said.
Cyclone Enawo hit Madagascar in March 2017 and killed 81 people.
