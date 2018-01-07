News

Filipino sailor transferred to PE hospital for suspected chemical burns

07 January 2018 - 12:45 By Timeslive
A Filipino crewman had to be transferred to a Port Elizabeth hospital from a vessel on Saturday morning after suffering suspected chemical burns to his eyes‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.

“NSRI Port Elizabeth duty crew responded at 08h00‚ Saturday‚ 6th January‚ aboard the sea rescue craft Spirit of Toft to rendezvous with the vessel Grand Lady off-shore of Port Elizabeth.

“On arrival on the scene a 38-year-old Filipino crewman was treated for suspected chemical burns to his eyes and he has been brought to shore and transported to hospital in a stable condition for further treatment‚” the NSRI said.

