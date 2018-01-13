Cyril takes aim at Shaun Abrahams

Ramaphosa has emerged as the key instigator behind Zuma's annoucement this week of a state capture commission, and the issue of "leadership transition" - the term used in the ANC to describe Zuma’s removal and Ramaphosa’s installation as president of the country - will be discussed at a meeting of the party's national executive committee starting on Thursday. Ramaphosa met with Zuma on Sunday, where he instructed him to announce the commision.

The Sunday Times has also learnt that Ramaphosa intends to remove Abrahams from his post this week after receiving legal opinion advising him that he could do so immediately.

This comes after Ramaphosa learned of Abrahams’s apparent refusal to pursue a dozen cases brought to him by prosecutors working on state capture cases last month.

